BUFFALO, Mo. -- A second man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a woman who was kept in a cage and dismembered in Southwest Missouri in 2021.

Timothy Norton was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in Dallas County court to first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Cassie Rainwater. As part of his plea agreement, charges of kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse were dropped.

Another man, James Phelps, entered an Alford plea earlier this year in the same case and was also sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.