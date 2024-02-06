2nd Joplin officer shot by suspect dies; organs donated

JOPLIN, Mo. -- The body of a Missouri police officer who was shot along with two other officers last week has been transported to a funeral home after his organs were donated, the Joplin Police Department announced Saturday.

The department escorted officer Jake Reed's body to the funeral home Friday evening. Many Joplin residents got out of their vehicles to salute the procession as it passed, the department said.

"(Friday) evening Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his vital organs were escorted to the airport and flown across the country to give life to others," the statement said.

Reed, 27, and Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper were fatally shot Tuesday when they confronted 40-year-old Anthony Felix at a Joplin shopping area. Authorities said Felix then fled in a stolen patrol car, which he eventually crashed.

A third Joplin officer, 53-year-old Rick Hirshey, saw Felix trying to steal another car and positioned his patrol car to stop him, Chief Sloan Rowland said. Felix shot Hirshey through the windshield of his car, authorities said. Hirshey remains hospitalized.