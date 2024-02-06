All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 25, 2019

29th annual River Valley Scenic Drive this weekend

Nearly 20 business, churches and museums are celebrating the start of spring with food and antiques during the self-guided 29th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive on Saturday and Sunday in Southeast Missouri. Estelee Wood has organized the event since its inception. The event, she said, is presented to "respect what we have."...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Nearly 20 business, churches and museums are celebrating the start of spring with food and antiques during the self-guided 29th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive on Saturday and Sunday in Southeast Missouri.

Estelee Wood has organized the event since its inception. The event, she said, is presented to "respect what we have."

"We have the old churches that are kept up so well," Wood said. "We have crafts people, museums, homes that have been restored for bed-and-breakfasts, and we have a couple wineries."

She said the point is for people to "get into their own vehicle, take their own time, go where they want to, stay as long as they like, and enjoy what they really want to see."

New locations this year include Heartland Harvest Market & Antiques and Judith's Antiques & Gung Ho Militaria in Jackson.

"[Judith] has some antiques in there that are just absolutely unbelievable," Wood said. "She's got it packed full of merchandise."

And in Brazeau, Wood said the Brazeau Historical Society will be cooking ham and beans Saturday and kettle cooked beef outside Sunday, Wood said.

In Pocahontas, Wood said the Pie Safe is a must-stop for tourists.

"It used to be an old bank, and the vault is still there," she said. "[The owner] sells different kinds of candy inside the vault. It's tiny, but she's always busy."

Wood said of the scenic drive, "It's just something that interests me, and I've just kept it rolling."

29th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic locations

Altenburg

* Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum | 75 Church St. in Altenburg

* Fair Grounds Flea Market | 200 Church St. in Altenburg

Brazeau

* Brazeau Historical Society

* Hemman Winery | 13022 Route C

Burfordville

* Bollinger Mill State Historic Site | 113 Bollinger Mill Road

Cape Girardeau

* Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

* Trail of Tears State Park, 429 Moccasin Springs Road

Farrar

* Eggers & Co. General Store Bed & Breakfast, 19 Perry County Road 328

Friedheim

* Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery, 1930 County Road 401

Jackson

* Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St.

* St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad, at U.S. 61 and Highway 25

* Heartland Harvest Market & Antiques | 3277 Highway 72

* Judith’s Antiques & Gung Ho Militaria | 3184 North High St.

Marble Hill

* Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, 207 Mayfield Drive

* Massey Log House, Mill Street

* Whippoorwill Lake, 570 County Road 522

Old Appleton

* Historic bridge & St. Joseph Parish Shrine & Museum

Pocahontas

* Historic town and churches

* The Pie Safe, 146 Pocahontas Main St.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy