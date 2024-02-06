29th annual River Valley Scenic Drive this weekend

Nearly 20 business, churches and museums are celebrating the start of spring with food and antiques during the self-guided 29th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive on Saturday and Sunday in Southeast Missouri.

Estelee Wood has organized the event since its inception. The event, she said, is presented to "respect what we have."

"We have the old churches that are kept up so well," Wood said. "We have crafts people, museums, homes that have been restored for bed-and-breakfasts, and we have a couple wineries."

She said the point is for people to "get into their own vehicle, take their own time, go where they want to, stay as long as they like, and enjoy what they really want to see."

New locations this year include Heartland Harvest Market & Antiques and Judith's Antiques & Gung Ho Militaria in Jackson.

"[Judith] has some antiques in there that are just absolutely unbelievable," Wood said. "She's got it packed full of merchandise."

And in Brazeau, Wood said the Brazeau Historical Society will be cooking ham and beans Saturday and kettle cooked beef outside Sunday, Wood said.

In Pocahontas, Wood said the Pie Safe is a must-stop for tourists.

"It used to be an old bank, and the vault is still there," she said. "[The owner] sells different kinds of candy inside the vault. It's tiny, but she's always busy."

Wood said of the scenic drive, "It's just something that interests me, and I've just kept it rolling."

29th annual Mississippi River Valley Scenic locations

Altenburg

* Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum | 75 Church St. in Altenburg

* Fair Grounds Flea Market | 200 Church St. in Altenburg

Brazeau

* Brazeau Historical Society

* Hemman Winery | 13022 Route C

Burfordville

* Bollinger Mill State Historic Site | 113 Bollinger Mill Road

Cape Girardeau

* Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive