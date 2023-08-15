$2.8 million Missouri Lotto winner sold in Cape Girardeau

A customer at Phillips 66 at 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau has won $2.8 million playing Missouri Lotto.
The winning ticket sold for the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing matched all six numbers. The winning combination was 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40.
The ticket is the second millionaire-making ticket sold in Cape Girardeau this year. The first was for a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers game, which contained a $1 million prize claimed in February.
Lottery officials advised the holder of this winning ticket to sign the back of it right away and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize. Draw games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Wednesday's drawing.
