27th annual American Advertising Awards

Bronze ADDY
MK 443/AR 417 Group 1
Southeast Missouri State University
for Gear Heads Newspaper Ad
Credits:
Kaity Davis
Racheal Davis
Ashlyn Kinman
Sydney Poat
Julia A. Helferstay
Shania McGregory
Emma D. Petty
Madison Smith
Bronze ADDY
MK 443/AR 417 Group 3
Southeast Missouri State University
for Gear Heads Poster Campaign
Credits:
Alex Reamer
Seth Fink
Cody Portzelt
Collin Salvo
Jordan D. Fallert
Keegan L. Meyn
Wesley Smith
Quatarrius Wilson
Kawan D. Yarbrough
Bronze ADDY
Alex Reamer
Southeast Missouri State University
for Cereal Killerz Diner Concept
Credits:
Alex Reamer
Silver ADDY
Kendra Benak
Southeast Missouri State University
for Wine Bottle Label Concept
Credits:
Kendra Benak
Silver ADDY
Katy Spears and Hailey Meyr
SECreative-Southeast Missouri State University
for Club Mutts customer loyalty program
Credits:
Katy Spears
Hailey Meyr
Silver ADDY
Kendra Benak
Southeast Missouri State University
for Free Floating Festival Poster
Credits:
Kendra Benak
Silver ADDY
Racheal Davis
Southeast Missouri State University
for Cacti Coffee Poster Campaign
Credits:
Racheal Davis
Gold ADDY
MC429 Media Management
Southeast Missouri State University
for Materials for First Amendment Day
Credits:
Mikayla Kuhlmann
Amy Grandidier
Nikki Peteres
Jordan Nelson
Ally Bruemmer
Gold ADDY
Kendra Benak
Southeast Missouri State University
for Flipped Bar & Eatery Concept
Credits:
Kendra Benak
Bronze ADDY
CDC-BME STIHL
for Planning Advantage Program
Credits:
Francee McLain
Roxanne Brown
Bob Clubb
Bronze ADDY
Southeast Missouri State University
for SEMO Viewbook
Credits:
Krista Mayfield
Kristen Martin
Tonya Wells
Dana Saverino
April Zamudio
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Flex-Line Automation Video Brochure
Credits:
Grace Bennett
Varonnica Kirn
Bronze ADDY
Reveal Graphics
for SEMO Cyber Range Wall Graphics
Credits:
Lauren Pedroza
Dana Saverino
Tonya Wells
Shelly Phillips
Bronze ADDY
Red Letter Communications Inc.
for Pink Up Photo Campaign
Credits:
Holly Dirnberger
Stuart Knowlan
Jessie Renick
Lauren Essner
Erica Mastropierro
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Weight Loss Myths
Credits:
Haley Briscoe
Payton Beck
Varonnica Kirn
Silver ADDY
Southeast Missouri State University
for SEMO Visit Pack
Credits:
Krista Mayfield
Dana Saverino
Tonya Wells
Silver ADDY
rustmedia
for Gridiron Magazine
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Greg Dowdy
Tyler Graef
Jeff Rawson
Jamie Phillips
Mia Pohlman
Silver ADDY
rustmedia
for B Magazine
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Mia Pohlman
Jeff Rawson
Greg Dowdy
Jamie Phillips
Silver ADDY
The Wright Group
for SoutheastHEALTH Gala Invitation
Credits:
Johnathan Wright
Scott Lorenz
Amy Crumpecker
Justin White
Michelle Lee
Nikki Schremp
Sarah Estes
SoutheastHEALTH Marketing
Silver ADDY
Southeast Missouri State University
for Financial Aid Award
Credits:
Kristen Martin
April Zamudio
Tonya Wells
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Real STIHL Catalog Spreads
Credits:
Andy Dunaway
Silvia Kinder
Holly Dirnberger
Beth Pekios
Brooke Scherer
Logan Young
Sara Bock
Erik Mathre
Silver ADDY
rustmedia
for Cape Catfish Campaign
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Jeff Rawson
Greg Dowdy
Jamie Phillips
Mia Pohlman
Silver ADDY
Creative Edge
for Creative Edge Video Brochure
Credits:
Grace Bennett
Varonnica Kirn
Payton Beck
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Fault Line Film Festival Poster
Credits:
Andy Dunaway
Adam Appleton
Holly Godwin
Erik Mathre
Gold ADDY
CDC-BME STIHL
for Line Cutter Display
Credits:
Francee McLain
Roxanne Brown
Bob Clubb
Gold ADDY
rustmedia
for YMCA Camp Lakewood
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Jeff Rawson
Greg Dowdy
Jamie Phillips
Mia Pohlman
Gold ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Real STIHL Multipage Print
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
Silvia Kinder
Anthony Simmons
Sara Bock
Erik Mathre
Gold ADDY
rustmedia
for Othello
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Jeff Rawson
Greg Dowdy
Jamie Phillips
Mia Pohlman
Gold ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Vexus Logo
Credits:
Seth Sherman
Catrina Hawkins
D'erika Rucker
Matt Carter
Erica Mastropierro
Erik Mathre
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Carbon Recall — Chatbot
Credits:
Cody Lunsford
Myles Murphy
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Becking Clinic Ebook Campaign
Credits:
Haley Briscoe
Grace Bennett
Payton Beck
Varonnica Kirn
Bronze ADDY
La Croix Church
for Easter at La Croix
Credits:
Collin Smith
Tyler Myers
Silver ADDY
Rebelution
for American Cancer Society
Credits:
Robbie Spurlock
Matt Essner
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications Inc.
for STIHL Real World Tested -- Email
Credits:
Seth Sherman
Andy Dunaway
Sarah DeGroot
Anthony Simmons
Erin Ragan
Rachel O'Loughlin
Sabrina Tucker
Erik Mathre
Silver ADDY
Creative Edge
for PCMH Ebook Campaign
Credits:
Haley Briscoe
Grace Bennett
Payton Beck
Varonnica Kirn
Silver ADDY
La Croix Church
for La Croix Church Website
Credits:
Josh Reeves
Angel Hillman
Nick Pupek
Collin Smith
Adam Miller
Zach Stanfield
Gold ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for STIHL Mother's Day Email
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
Sarah DeGroot
Anthony Simmons
Rachel O'Loughlin
Sabrina Tucker
Erik Mathre
Gold ADDY
Creative Edge
for Bobcat Case Study Landing Page
Credits:
Cody Lunsford
Myles Murphy
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Bobcat — It's A New Day
Credits:
Justin Dambach
Ezekiel Hickson
Conrad Dean
Bronze ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Real STIHL. Find Yours. -- Campaign
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
Andy Dunaway
Anthony Simmons
Erin Ragan
Adam Appleton
Sarah DeGroot
Seth Sherman
Whitney Tapley
Demi Sanders
Beth Pekios
Oral Friend
Keaton Birk
Drew Wright
Jennifer Sanders
Sandy Ross
Sara Bock
Steffie Duncan
Holly Dirnberger
Silvia Kinder
Erik Mathre
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Celebrating 20 Years
Credits:
Justin Dambach
Ezekiel Hickson
Conrad Dean
Varonnica Kirn
Bronze ADDY
Rebelution for History Preserved Web Series
Credits:
Robbie Spurlock
Bronze ADDY
Rebelution
for Peter Kinder Supports HYMC
Credits:
Robbie Spurlock
Bronze ADDY
Creative Edge
for Mental Health Awareness
Credits:
Justin Dambach
Ezekiel Hickson
Conrad Dean
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Pink Up TV
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
James W. Riley, Jr.
Ross Tilghman
Erin Ragan
Drew Wright
Jessie Renick
Lauren Essner
Erica Mastropierro
Erik Mathre
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Real STIHL Find Yours Digital Video
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
Anthony Simmons
Drew Wright
Matt Carter
Samantha Lang
Antidote Studio
Alex Mitchell
Erik Mathre
Sara Bock
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Pink Up Digital Videos
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
James W. Riley, Jr.
Ross Tilghman
Erin Ragan
Drew Wright
Jessie Renick
Lauren Essner
Erica Mastropierro
Erik Mathre
Silver ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Vexus Brand Identity Hype Video
Credits:
Seth Sherman
Anthony Simmons
Drew Wright
Ross Tilghman
Matt Hickey
Matt Carter
Erica Mastropierro
Erik Mathre
Silver ADDY
Branson Cusack Cinematography
for Director of Photography Reel
Credits:
Branson Cusack
Silver ADDY
rustmedia
for Shipyard Music Festival
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Jeff Rawson
Jamie Phillips
Greg Dowdy
Mia Pohlman
Silver ADDY
rustmedia
for Midwest Stories
Credits:
Gary Rust II
Jeff Rawson
Jamie Phillips
Aaron Eisenhauer
Greg Dowdy
Mia Pohlman
Silver ADDY
La Croix Church
for Eswatini "Well of Hope" Partnership
Credits:
Adam Miller
Tyler Myers
Gold ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for STIHL Storybook Spot
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
Erik Mathre
Drew Wright
Samantha Lang
Sara Bock
Antidote Studio
Gold ADDY
Red Letter Communications, Inc.
for Real STIHL. Find Yours. -- Digital
Credits:
Stuart Knowlan
Anthony Simmons
Drew Wright
Keaton Birk
Matt Carter
Samantha Lang
Sara Bock
Alex Mitchell
Erik Mathre
Matt Hickey
Mike Radentz
Antidote Studio
Gold ADDY
Rebelution
for LONDON
Credits:
Robbie Spurlock
Matt Essner
Gold ADDY
La Croix Church
for Lost & Loved
Credits:
Adam Miller
Tyler Myers
Hunter Hempen
