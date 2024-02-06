All sections
NewsFebruary 20, 2020

27th annual American Advertising Awards

STUDENT DIVISION AWARDS Print Advertising -- Single Bronze ADDY MK 443/AR 417 Group 1 Southeast Missouri State University for Gear Heads Newspaper Ad Credits: Kaity Davis Racheal Davis Ashlyn Kinman Sydney Poat Julia A. Helferstay Shania McGregory Emma D. Petty...

STUDENT DIVISION AWARDS

Print Advertising — Single

Bronze ADDY

MK 443/AR 417 Group 1

Southeast Missouri State University

for Gear Heads Newspaper Ad

Credits:

Kaity Davis

Racheal Davis

Ashlyn Kinman

Sydney Poat

Julia A. Helferstay

Shania McGregory

Emma D. Petty

Madison Smith

Out of Home Poster — Campaign

Bronze ADDY

MK 443/AR 417 Group 3

Southeast Missouri State University

for Gear Heads Poster Campaign

Credits:

Alex Reamer

Seth Fink

Cody Portzelt

Collin Salvo

Jordan D. Fallert

Keegan L. Meyn

Wesley Smith

Quatarrius Wilson

Kawan D. Yarbrough

Out of Home Poster — Mass Transit

Bronze ADDY

MK 443/AR 417 Group 1

Southeast Missouri State University

for Gear Heads Van Wrap

Credits:

Kaity Davis

Racheal Davis

Ashlyn Kinman

Sydney Poat

Julia A. Helferstay

Shania McGregory

Emma D. Petty

Madison Smith

Integrated Advertising — Consumer Campaign

Bronze ADDY

Alex Reamer

Southeast Missouri State University

for Cereal Killerz Diner Concept

Credits:

Alex Reamer

Sales Promotion Packaging

Silver ADDY

Kendra Benak

Southeast Missouri State University

for Wine Bottle Label Concept

Credits:

Kendra Benak

Sales Promotion Point of Purchase

Silver ADDY

Katy Spears and Hailey Meyr

SECreative-Southeast Missouri State University

for Club Mutts customer loyalty program

Credits:

Katy Spears

Hailey Meyr

Out of Home Poster — Single

Silver ADDY

Kendra Benak

Southeast Missouri State University

for Free Floating Festival Poster

Credits:

Kendra Benak

Out of Home Poster — Campaign

Silver ADDY

Racheal Davis

Southeast Missouri State University

for Cacti Coffee Poster Campaign

Credits:

Racheal Davis

Special Event Materials

Gold ADDY

MC429 Media Management

Southeast Missouri State University

for Materials for First Amendment Day

Credits:

Mikayla Kuhlmann

Amy Grandidier

Nikki Peteres

Jordan Nelson

Ally Bruemmer

Integrated Advertising — Consumer Campaign

Gold ADDY

Racheal Davis

Southeast Missouri State University

for Cacti Coffee Shop Concept

Credits:

Racheal Davis

Integrated Advertising — Consumer Campaign

Gold ADDY

Kendra Benak

Southeast Missouri State University

for Flipped Bar & Eatery Concept

Credits:

Kendra Benak

Student Best of Show

Racheal Davis

of Southeast Missouri State University

for Cacti Coffee Shop Concept

Credits:

Racheal Davis

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS

PRINT DIVISION

Catalog

Bronze ADDY

CDC-BME STIHL

for Planning Advantage Program

Credits:

Francee McLain

Roxanne Brown

Bob Clubb

Brochure

Bronze ADDY

Southeast Missouri State University

for SEMO Viewbook

Credits:

Krista Mayfield

Kristen Martin

Tonya Wells

Dana Saverino

April Zamudio

Specialty Advertising — Other Merchandise

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Flex-Line Automation Video Brochure

Credits:

Grace Bennett

Varonnica Kirn

Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Out-0f-Home

Bronze ADDY

Reveal Graphics

for SEMO Cyber Range Wall Graphics

Credits:

Lauren Pedroza

Dana Saverino

Tonya Wells

Shelly Phillips

Black & White/Color/ Digitally Enhanced — Campaign

Bronze ADDY

Red Letter Communications Inc.

for Pink Up Photo Campaign

Credits:

Holly Dirnberger

Stuart Knowlan

Jessie Renick

Lauren Essner

Erica Mastropierro

Copywriting

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Weight Loss Myths

Credits:

Haley Briscoe

Payton Beck

Varonnica Kirn

Sales Kit or Product Information Sheets

Silver ADDY

Southeast Missouri State University

for SEMO Visit Pack

Credits:

Krista Mayfield

Dana Saverino

Tonya Wells

Publication Cover Design

Silver ADDY

rustmedia

for Gridiron Magazine

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Greg Dowdy

Tyler Graef

Jeff Rawson

Jamie Phillips

Mia Pohlman

Magazine Design

Silver ADDY

rustmedia

for B Magazine

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Mia Pohlman

Jeff Rawson

Greg Dowdy

Jamie Phillips

Card, Invitation or Announcement

Silver ADDY

The Wright Group

for SoutheastHEALTH Gala Invitation

Credits:

Johnathan Wright

Scott Lorenz

Amy Crumpecker

Justin White

Michelle Lee

Nikki Schremp

Sarah Estes

SoutheastHEALTH Marketing

Direct Mail

Silver ADDY

Southeast Missouri State University

for Financial Aid Award

Credits:

Kristen Martin

April Zamudio

Tonya Wells

Magazine Advertising Campaign

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Real STIHL Catalog Spreads

Credits:

Andy Dunaway

Silvia Kinder

Holly Dirnberger

Beth Pekios

Brooke Scherer

Logan Young

Sara Bock

Erik Mathre

Newspaper Advertising Campaign

Silver ADDY

rustmedia

for Cape Catfish Campaign

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Jeff Rawson

Greg Dowdy

Jamie Phillips

Mia Pohlman

Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising

Silver ADDY

Creative Edge

for Creative Edge Video Brochure

Credits:

Grace Bennett

Varonnica Kirn

Payton Beck

Single Unit — Any Size

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Fault Line Film Festival Poster

Credits:

Andy Dunaway

Adam Appleton

Holly Godwin

Erik Mathre

Packaging

Gold ADDY

CDC-BME STIHL

for Line Cutter Display

Credits:

Francee McLain

Roxanne Brown

Bob Clubb

Magazine Design

Gold ADDY

rustmedia

for flourish magazine

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Mia Pohlman

Jeff Rawson

Greg Dowdy

Jamie Phillips

Direct Mail

Gold ADDY

rustmedia

for YMCA Camp Lakewood

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Jeff Rawson

Greg Dowdy

Jamie Phillips

Mia Pohlman

Spread, Multiple Page or Insert — Single Unit

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Real STIHL Multipage Print

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Silvia Kinder

Anthony Simmons

Sara Bock

Erik Mathre

Poster

Gold ADDY

rustmedia

for Othello

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Jeff Rawson

Greg Dowdy

Jamie Phillips

Mia Pohlman

Logo Design

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Vexus Logo

Credits:

Seth Sherman

Catrina Hawkins

D'erika Rucker

Matt Carter

Erica Mastropierro

Erik Mathre

ONLINE/INTERACTIVE DIVISION

Tools & Utilities

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Carbon Recall — Chatbot

Credits:

Cody Lunsford

Myles Murphy

Campaign

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Becking Clinic Ebook Campaign

Credits:

Haley Briscoe

Grace Bennett

Payton Beck

Varonnica Kirn

Pro Bono Online/Interactive Campaign

Bronze ADDY

La Croix Church

for Easter at La Croix

Credits:

Collin Smith

Tyler Myers

Social Media, Campaign

Silver ADDY

Rebelution

for American Cancer Society

Credits:

Robbie Spurlock

Matt Essner

Email

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications Inc.

for STIHL Real World Tested -- Email

Credits:

Seth Sherman

Andy Dunaway

Sarah DeGroot

Anthony Simmons

Erin Ragan

Rachel O'Loughlin

Sabrina Tucker

Erik Mathre

Campaign

Silver ADDY

Creative Edge

for PCMH Ebook Campaign

Credits:

Haley Briscoe

Grace Bennett

Payton Beck

Varonnica Kirn

Pro Bono Online/Interactive

Silver ADDY

La Croix Church

for La Croix Church Website

Credits:

Josh Reeves

Angel Hillman

Nick Pupek

Collin Smith

Adam Miller

Zach Stanfield

Social Media, Campaign

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Lewis Half Loaf Social Campaign

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Demi Sanders

Erin Ragan

Drew Wright

Keaton Birk

D'erika Rucker

Erica Mastropierro

Antidote Studio

Erik Mathre

Email

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for STIHL Mother's Day Email

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Sarah DeGroot

Anthony Simmons

Rachel O'Loughlin

Sabrina Tucker

Erik Mathre

Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Online/Interactive

Gold ADDY

Creative Edge

for Bobcat Case Study Landing Page

Credits:

Cody Lunsford

Myles Murphy

MULTIMEDIA DIVISION

Film/Video/Sound Branded Content, :60 Seconds or Less

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Bobcat — It's A New Day

Credits:

Justin Dambach

Ezekiel Hickson

Conrad Dean

Integrated Advertising Campaign — Regional/National — Consumer

Bronze ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Real STIHL. Find Yours. -- Campaign

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Andy Dunaway

Anthony Simmons

Erin Ragan

Adam Appleton

Sarah DeGroot

Seth Sherman

Whitney Tapley

Demi Sanders

Beth Pekios

Oral Friend

Keaton Birk

Drew Wright

Jennifer Sanders

Sandy Ross

Sara Bock

Steffie Duncan

Holly Dirnberger

Silvia Kinder

Erik Mathre

Video Editing

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Celebrating 20 Years

Credits:

Justin Dambach

Ezekiel Hickson

Conrad Dean

Varonnica Kirn

Webisode Series

Bronze ADDY

Rebelution for History Preserved Web Series

Credits:

Robbie Spurlock

Pro Bono Online Film, Video & Sound

Bronze ADDY

Rebelution

for Peter Kinder Supports HYMC

Credits:

Robbie Spurlock

Pro Bono Online Film, Video & Sound

Bronze ADDY

Creative Edge

for Mental Health Awareness

Credits:

Justin Dambach

Ezekiel Hickson

Conrad Dean

Local Television Commercial

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Pink Up TV

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

James W. Riley, Jr.

Ross Tilghman

Erin Ragan

Drew Wright

Jessie Renick

Lauren Essner

Erica Mastropierro

Erik Mathre

Local Television Commercial

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Real STIHL Find Yours Digital Video

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Anthony Simmons

Drew Wright

Matt Carter

Samantha Lang

Antidote Studio

Alex Mitchell

Erik Mathre

Sara Bock

Internet Commercial Campaign

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Pink Up Digital Videos

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

James W. Riley, Jr.

Ross Tilghman

Erin Ragan

Drew Wright

Jessie Renick

Lauren Essner

Erica Mastropierro

Erik Mathre

Internet Commercial Campaign

Silver ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Vexus Brand Identity Hype Video

Credits:

Seth Sherman

Anthony Simmons

Drew Wright

Ross Tilghman

Matt Hickey

Matt Carter

Erica Mastropierro

Erik Mathre

Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Film/Video/Sound

Silver ADDY

Branson Cusack Cinematography

for Director of Photography Reel

Credits:

Branson Cusack

Integrated Brand Identity Campaign

Silver ADDY

rustmedia

for Shipyard Music Festival

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Jeff Rawson

Jamie Phillips

Greg Dowdy

Mia Pohlman

Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign

Silver ADDY

rustmedia

for Midwest Stories

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Jeff Rawson

Jamie Phillips

Aaron Eisenhauer

Greg Dowdy

Mia Pohlman

Pro Bono Non-Broadcast Audio/Visual

Silver ADDY

La Croix Church

for Eswatini "Well of Hope" Partnership

Credits:

Adam Miller

Tyler Myers

Regional/National Television Commercial

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for STIHL Storybook Spot

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Erik Mathre

Drew Wright

Samantha Lang

Sara Bock

Antidote Studio

Internet Commercial Campaign

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Real STIHL. Find Yours. -- Digital

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Anthony Simmons

Drew Wright

Keaton Birk

Matt Carter

Samantha Lang

Sara Bock

Alex Mitchell

Erik Mathre

Matt Hickey

Mike Radentz

Antidote Studio

Integrated Advertising Campaign — Regional/National — Consumer

Gold ADDY

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for STIHL Holiday Hard To Wrap Campaign

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Anthony Simmons

Adam Appleton

Ross Tilghman

Keaton Birk

Sarah DeGroot

Demi Sanders

Seth Sherman

Beth Pekios

Whitney Tapley

Samantha Lang

Jessica Blanton

Rachel O'Loughlin

Sabrina Tucker

Drew Wright

Holly Dirnberger

Andy Dunaway

Sandy Ross

Sara Bock

Erik Mathre

Cinematography — Single

Gold ADDY

Rebelution

for LONDON

Credits:

Robbie Spurlock

Matt Essner

Pro Bono Non-Broadcast Audio/Visual

Gold ADDY

La Croix Church

for Lost & Loved

Credits:

Adam Miller

Tyler Myers

Hunter Hempen

CITATION AWARDS

Rustmedia for

Shipyard Music Festival.

La Croix Church for

Lost & Love

BEST OF SHOW, Print Division:

rustmedia

for flourish magazine

Credits:

Gary Rust II

Mia Pohlman

Jeff Rawson

Greg Dowdy

Jamie Phillips

BEST OF SHOW, Digital Division:

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for Lewis Half Loaf Social Campaign

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Demi Sanders

Erin Ragan

Drew Wright

Keaton Birk

D'erika Rucker

Erica Mastropierro

Antidote Studio

Erik Mathre

BEST OF SHOW, Multimedia Division:

Red Letter Communications, Inc.

for STIHL Holiday Hard To Wrap Campaign

Credits:

Stuart Knowlan

Anthony Simmons

Adam Appleton

Ross Tilghman

Keaton Birk

Sarah DeGroot

Demi Sanders

Seth Sherman

Beth Pekios

Whitney Tapley

Samantha Lang

Jessica Blanton

Rachel O'Loughlin

Sabrina Tucker

Drew Wright

Holly Dirnberger

Andy Dunaway

Sandy Ross

Sara Bock

Erik Mathre

