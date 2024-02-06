All sections
September 5, 2020

27 new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.

Cape Girardeau County officials reported more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county's Public Health Center confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 1,090. Eight hundred fifty-seven county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and 12 died from the virus. Of the new cases, 16 were in Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and seven were elsewhere in the county...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
National Cancer Institute

Cape Girardeau County officials reported more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county's Public Health Center confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 1,090. Eight hundred fifty-seven county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and 12 died from the virus. Of the new cases, 16 were in Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and seven were elsewhere in the county.

Officials reported 25 current hospitalizations because of the virus and 221 active cases, a number near the county's peak.

No new virus cases were reported at Southeast Missouri State University, and university officials said the number of on-campus quarantine/isolation housing units in use were 10, 7% of the total available.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported nine new cases, making its total number of cases 177, with 115 recoveries and one death.

Stoddard County, Missouri, reported seven new cases -- 345 total cases, 284 recoveries, 10 deaths.

Active cases in the county as of Friday were: Advance, eight; Bernie, eight; Bloomfield, one; Dexter, 11; Puxico, six; Dudley, one; Essex, one; and Oran two.

Scott County reported only two new cases -- 674 total cases, 511 recoveries, 14 deaths.

No update was available from Perry County, Missouri.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported four new cases in Union County -- 430 total cases, 347 recoveries and 20 deaths -- and no new cases in Alexander County -- 47 total cases, 38 recoveries and one death, which officials reported Thursday.

