27 new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.

Cape Girardeau County officials reported more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county's Public Health Center confirmed 27 new cases, pushing the county's total number of virus cases to 1,090. Eight hundred fifty-seven county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and 12 died from the virus. Of the new cases, 16 were in Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and seven were elsewhere in the county.

Officials reported 25 current hospitalizations because of the virus and 221 active cases, a number near the county's peak.

No new virus cases were reported at Southeast Missouri State University, and university officials said the number of on-campus quarantine/isolation housing units in use were 10, 7% of the total available.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported nine new cases, making its total number of cases 177, with 115 recoveries and one death.