Liberty Alliance USA displayed a get-well card for Rush Limbaugh on Friday in Cape Girardeau. Nearly 2,500 signatures and messages from Missouri residents were collected on the group's Facebook page and printed on the card, said executive director Chris Vas. Former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder accepted the card on Limbaugh's behalf. Pictured are Kinder, left, and Ray Rehder, chairman of the 8th Congressional District Republican Committee.