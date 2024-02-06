All sections
NewsDecember 19, 2019
25 years later, Mariah Carey's Christmas original is No.1
NEW YORK -- Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release. Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart...
Associated Press
Mariah Carey performs during an October concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" finally reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart -- 25 years after its release.
Mariah Carey performs during an October concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" finally reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart -- 25 years after its release.

NEW YORK -- Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey: the pop star's original holiday classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the song topped this week's chart, giving Carey her 19th No. 1 of her career. She is only behind the Beatles, who have had 20 songs top the Hot 100 chart.

Each holiday season Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" begins to climb the Billboard charts as its popularity resurfaces. Last year the song hit a peak at No. 3 and set a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the first holiday to top the Hot 100 chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958-59.

The song is from Carey's 1994 album, "Merry Christmas," which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Carey wrapped her All I Want for Christmas Is You Tour on Sunday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

