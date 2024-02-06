25 indicted in wide-ranging gang investigation

A Scott County grand jury has issued 25 indictments after a monthslong investigation into the "WYHA" street gang in the Sikeston area, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
So far, 19 of the 25 suspects have been arrested for "knowingly participating in criminal street gang activities", following an investigation that included Sikeston DPS; Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office; state Highway Patrol; Missouri National Guard; New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office; Scott County Sheriff’s Office; South Scott County EMS; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; and U.S. Marshals Service.
Those arrested are Joe Alexander Jr., Ja’Melvion Banks, Jaden Blackmon, Kevontae Boone, Michael Coaker Jr., Demadre Davis, Zakobian Jackson, Deonundre Johnson, Jamarius Johnson, Decalan Little, Tyrone McClinton Jr., Latreyveon McCray, Trevion Moore, Jason Moore II, Kanye Parker, Rasheid Parker, Tayshaun Price-Lane, Paul Safford and Cordaius Webb, according to the news release.
The grand jury was empaneled late last year. According to the release, the investigation stemmed from an analysis of criminal incidents over the past three years, including shootings or reports of shots fired that were tied to the gang members.
