25 indicted in wide-ranging gang investigation

A Scott County grand jury has issued 25 indictments after a monthslong investigation into the "WYHA" street gang in the Sikeston area, according to a news release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

So far, 19 of the 25 suspects have been arrested for "knowingly participating in criminal street gang activities", following an investigation that included Sikeston DPS; Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office; state Highway Patrol; Missouri National Guard; New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office; Scott County Sheriff’s Office; South Scott County EMS; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; and U.S. Marshals Service.