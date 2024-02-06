24th annual Michael Davis Lecture to feature 'trailblazer' SEMO alumna

Today’s Southeast Missouri State University students didn’t know the late Michael Davis, who was killed in 1994 in an on-campus hazing incident. But through the annual lecture hosted in his honor, they might just catch a glimpse of who Davis could have been.

That’s the way Southeast professor of mass media and Michael Davis Lecture organizer Tamara Zellars Buck told it Thursday afternoon.

“Michael was well-liked by faculty, staff and students,” Buck said. “His death really made everyone who was here want to do something, and they thought that this lecture would be a nice way to memorialize him because it shows what his career could have been.”

At the time of his death more than 25 years ago, Davis was a Southeast student majoring in journalism. Like Buck, he was involved with the Arrow, the student-run newspaper at Southeast, and was “integral” to its production.

At the same time, Buck said, he was pledging the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and died as a result of “a lot of physical trauma” he sustained during a fraternity hazing ritual on campus at the [Abe Stuber Track Complex],” Buck said.

“The African American student community was small; we all knew each other,” Buck said of campus demographics in the mid-1990s. “And that made it more traumatic — the fact that we were a small community, and we were very close.”

As a tribute to Davis, the annual lecture highlights an African American professional working in public relations, TV or film, news and other media-related fields.

Asked whether she believed journalists of color face more adversity in the industry, Buck said, “Oh, absolutely.”

“That’s why so many journalists of color are not in the industry long, because they get ‘othered’ in the newsroom, their perspectives are different and sometimes they get shut down,” she said. “But they also have to go out into the world and still cover all these same stories, and it can be difficult to cover mainstream stories as well as stories in their community because those communities have been marginalized so much in mainstream media that there’s a lack of trust, even for a person of color.”

So while the lecture honors a man whose life was cut short by violence and tragedy, Buck said it is also meant to uplift the students who attend.

“It just gives us a time to be a tribute to [Davis],” Buck said. “And it’s not something sad. It’s something that ... provides hope, it inspires and it shows what his life would have been.”