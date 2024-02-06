24th Annual Children's Art Festival set for February's first Friday

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 24th Annual Children’s Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, this exhibit will feature visual and literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools and will be on display throughout the month of February. This year, 19 art educators and more than 230 student artists will be honored at the artistic event.

The year’s judge for the Children’s Arts Festival will be Vickie Bean. Exhibits will be judged in a variety of categories and will be featured at Fine Arts Education Day at the Capitol Rotunda, in the offices of state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and Jason Bean, in Cape Girardeau’s City Hall Building, Scout Hall, DAEOC of Sikeston and more.