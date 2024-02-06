All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 17, 2024

24th Annual Children's Art Festival set for February's first Friday

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 24th Annual Children’s Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
An attendee of the 2023 Children’s Art Festival, sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, looks at pieces of the exhibit. This year's festival is set for next month.
An attendee of the 2023 Children’s Art Festival, sponsored by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, looks at pieces of the exhibit. This year's festival is set for next month.Southeast Missourian file

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 24th Annual Children’s Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, this exhibit will feature visual and literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools and will be on display throughout the month of February. This year, 19 art educators and more than 230 student artists will be honored at the artistic event.

The year’s judge for the Children’s Arts Festival will be Vickie Bean. Exhibits will be judged in a variety of categories and will be featured at Fine Arts Education Day at the Capitol Rotunda, in the offices of state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and Jason Bean, in Cape Girardeau’s City Hall Building, Scout Hall, DAEOC of Sikeston and more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release stated the event will include various entertainment throughout the night, including an appearance from Grumpy the Groundhog, live music by the students of Jake Tropf of Shivelbine’s Music Studio and dance performances by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studios under the direction of Michael “Crank” Curry.

Introduced in the year 2000, the Children’s Arts Festival was developed to showcase accomplishments of regional art educators and their students in third through eighth grades.

For those unable to attend the exhibition, 360-degree scans of the gallery will be available on the Arts Council’s website at www.capearts.org.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the exhibition may contact Arts Council director Kelly Downes at director@capearts.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy