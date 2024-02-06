24 medical marijuana applications filed in 8th Congressional Dist.

At least two dozen pre-applications have been filed with the state of Missouri for proposed medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri's 8th Congressional District.

The number could be even higher as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) listed the pre-applications by county only in an online map this week.

The southern part of Jefferson County is located in the 8th Congressional District, but that area is not broken out in the data.

Thirteen pre-applications have been received for medical marijuana operations in Jefferson County, including eight proposed dispensaries and five cultivation facilities.

Outside of Jefferson County, pre-applications have been filed for proposed medical marijuana businesses in only five other counties in the 8th District: Cape Girardeau, Butler, Pemiscot, St. Francois and Phelps.

Most of the proposed business ventures in the 8th District involve dispensaries, according to DHSS data.

Four pre-applications have been filed for proposed ventures in Cape Girardeau County, all of them for dispensaries.

Two cultivation facilities and four dispensary operations have been proposed for Butler County.

Two dispensaries have been proposed for Pemiscot County and five dispensaries for Phelps County.

Seven pre-applications have been filed for proposed medical marijuana businesses in St. Francois County, including three cultivation and four dispensary operations.

Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin said Thursday that he is not surprised by the relatively few pre-applications for marijuana businesses in Cape Girardeau County and the 8th District as a whole.

"The reason being, it is so expensive to obtain a license and maintain it," said Shrimplin.

There are major costs associated with marijuana businesses, from the state licensing fees to security requirements, he said.

New application fees through Dec. 20, 2021 will range from $5,000 to $10,000 per business. As of Jan. 20, 2022, application fees will range from $3,000 to $5,000, according to DHSS.

There also are annual fees, ranging from $10,000 for a dispensary to $25,000 for a cultivation business, a DHSS fee schedule shows.

All application fees are nonrefundable, according to DHSS.