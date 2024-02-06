24 medical marijuana applications filed in 8th Congressional Dist.

At least two dozen pre-applications have been filed with the state of Missouri for proposed medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri's 8th Congressional District.
The number could be even higher as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) listed the pre-applications by county only in an online map this week.
The southern part of Jefferson County is located in the 8th Congressional District, but that area is not broken out in the data.
Thirteen pre-applications have been received for medical marijuana operations in Jefferson County, including eight proposed dispensaries and five cultivation facilities.
Outside of Jefferson County, pre-applications have been filed for proposed medical marijuana businesses in only five other counties in the 8th District: Cape Girardeau, Butler, Pemiscot, St. Francois and Phelps.
Most of the proposed business ventures in the 8th District involve dispensaries, according to DHSS data.
Four pre-applications have been filed for proposed ventures in Cape Girardeau County, all of them for dispensaries.
Two cultivation facilities and four dispensary operations have been proposed for Butler County.
Two dispensaries have been proposed for Pemiscot County and five dispensaries for Phelps County.
Seven pre-applications have been filed for proposed medical marijuana businesses in St. Francois County, including three cultivation and four dispensary operations.
Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin said Thursday that he is not surprised by the relatively few pre-applications for marijuana businesses in Cape Girardeau County and the 8th District as a whole.
"The reason being, it is so expensive to obtain a license and maintain it," said Shrimplin.
There are major costs associated with marijuana businesses, from the state licensing fees to security requirements, he said.
New application fees through Dec. 20, 2021 will range from $5,000 to $10,000 per business. As of Jan. 20, 2022, application fees will range from $3,000 to $5,000, according to DHSS.
There also are annual fees, ranging from $10,000 for a dispensary to $25,000 for a cultivation business, a DHSS fee schedule shows.
All application fees are nonrefundable, according to DHSS.
As a result, Shrimplin doesn't believe "mom and pop" ventures could succeed in this new industry.
"It has got to be a business that is experienced in doing this type of thing and has probably done this in another state," Shrimplin said.
He added, "There is just not going to be a huge glut of big businesses vying for the same area. There are only going to be so many of those that will be interested in our area."
Shrimplin said city staff have received from five to 10 inquires from property owners and those seeking to open marijuana businesses in Cape Girardeau.
Early on, the city received "an inquiry or two" about a potential cultivation operation, but the majority of the inquiries have involved dispensaries, Shrimplin said.
A total of 543 pre-applications have been filed statewide. Missouri had garnered $3.9 million in fees as of June 20, according to DHSS.
Most of the proposed business ventures to grow, sell or manufacture marijuana-infused products are concentrated in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, DHSS data shows.
The state will start accepting formal applications on Aug. 3.
The state had sought to keep the identity of applicants secret. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch sued to have the names disclosed. On Friday, a Cole County judge ruled the state must disclose the identity of applicants, but not immediately. The state could appeal the decision.
DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian that "the department cannot comment on how it will proceed until a final written order is entered and reviewed."
Meanwhile, Cape Girardeau and Jackson city officials have been looking at implementing zoning restrictions for any medical marijuana businesses that want to locate in their communities.
The Jackson Board of Aldermen will hold a hearing on July 15 on a proposed ordinance that would allow all types of marijuana businesses to be located no closer than 100 feet from churches, schools and day cares. Such businesses could not locate in residential zones, according to the measure.
The Cape Girardeau City Council is looking at a more restrictive measure. It would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be located no closer than 500 feet from churches, schools and day cares. Like Jackson, the Cape Girardeau zoning measure would bar such businesses from residential zones.
All other medical-marijuana businesses, including cultivation, manufacturing, transportation and testing facilities, would not be allowed within 1,000 feet of schools, day cares or churches.
The council on Monday will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and give first reading to the measure.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.