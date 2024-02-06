23 COVID-19 deaths reported

Area health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
Officials attributed 14 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus.
Friday, another nine deaths were reported.
Thirteen of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (83 total). Bollinger County, Missouri, reported three deaths (12), while Scott County (45) and Stoddard County (47) in Missouri and Alexander County, Illinois, (three) each reported two virus-related deaths. Stoddard County, Missouri, (47) reported one virus death.
Two counties marked milestones in total virus cases -- Cape Girardeau County passed 6,000 total cases (6,074) and Scott County passed 3,000 total cases (3,010).
Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 650 cases (575 students and 75 employees). Active cases dropped to 58 (43 students, 15 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation remained at one.
