22nd Wiffle Ball tournament in Cape to benefit St. Jude

From childhood games to playing for a cause, the 22nd annual Wiffle Ball World Series on Saturday at Sherwood Yards in Cape Girardeau will benefit St. Jude Childrenï¿½s Research Hospital ï¿½ and takes place in Cape Girardeau native Jeff Augustine parentsï¿½ backyard.

The ballpark ï¿½ Sherwood Yards ï¿½ holds some nostalgia for Augustine. He said itï¿½s the same one constructed around 1994 during his high school years. Augustine said it served as the main hangout spot for he and his friends every Sunday afternoon and kept them out of trouble.

Itï¿½s at 2130 Sherwood Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The one-day tournament kicks off 9 a.m. Saturday, he said, complete with an opening ceremony, followed by back-to-back Wiffle Ball games after that, up until the championship.

A preview show will take place Friday at Sherwood Yards, he said, which has ï¿½grown in popularity like you wouldnï¿½t believe.ï¿½

The preview is ï¿½somewhat serious, somewhat comic relief, and somewhat parody,ï¿½ Augustine said.

ï¿½Last year was the first year we did it live, from my parentsï¿½ porch, which is actually the press box,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We try to make the event really legit.ï¿½

Augustine said his parentsï¿½ backyard was ï¿½always set up for it.ï¿½

ï¿½Friends in high school would come over, and we put home plate where it is today,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Not much has changed in 10 to 15 years.ï¿½

He said ballpark additions were part of ï¿½a natural progressionï¿½ from the 1990s to now, adding to it year after year.

The idea for hosting the tournaments began over a game of Pinochle with Augustine and a friend, he said. At the time, Augustine was enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University and he and his friends still played a lot of Wiffle Ball, he said.