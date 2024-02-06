All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 19, 2018

21 Taps to offer self-serve beer

Southeast Missouri native Timothy Menz and his wife, Bonnie, are readying the building at 36 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau to offer a sports-themed "pub-like atmosphere" by early December. Dart boards, pool tables, 12 televisions and a self-serve beer system are all part of the endgame design for 21 Taps, Timothy Menz said Thursday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Crews pour concrete for installation inside 36 N. Spanish St. on Thursday. The space which will soon house a new bar, 21 Taps.
Crews pour concrete for installation inside 36 N. Spanish St. on Thursday. The space which will soon house a new bar, 21 Taps.TYLER GRAEF

Southeast Missouri native Timothy Menz and his wife, Bonnie, are readying the building at 36 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau to offer a sports-themed "pub-like atmosphere" by early December.

Dart boards, pool tables, 12 televisions and a self-serve beer system are all part of the endgame design for 21 Taps, Timothy Menz said Thursday.

Open seven days a week, the location will serve quick eats such as pizzas, quesadillas, street tacos, wings and appetizers, along with craft and domestic beer.

"There will be a beer wall," Menz said. "It's going to feature a self-serve beer tap system."

When customers arrive, they can either open a bar tab or prepay for a radio-frequency identification card, he said, which will be used primarily for the self-serve option. Radio Frequency Identification technology uses radio waves to recognize people or items.

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Crews work to install concrete inside 36 North Spanish Street Thursday. The space which will soon house a new bar, 21 Taps.
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Crews work to install concrete inside 36 North Spanish Street Thursday. The space which will soon house a new bar, 21 Taps.

"You can go up to the beer wall, open whatever tab you want with the RFID card and then that will open up that particular tap," he said. "Then you pay by the ounce."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The nearly 2,840-square-foot location will feature a lounge area near the entrance with a couple couches, chairs and coffee tables, Menz said.

There also will be a full bar, offering whatever beer isn't available on tap, he said.

"I'll have charging stations throughout the bar so people can charge their cell phones or tablets," Menz said.

This is Menz' first venture into the restaurant/bar business, he said, but he's wanted to undertake the venture for quite some time.

"While working in California I went to a place that had a self-serve beer tap system. I thought it was a great concept," Menz said. "So that's what pushed me to making this happen."

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy