20th annual Old Town Cape Downtown Holiday Open House this weekend

On Friday, shoppers will be able to enjoy live mannequins at Pastimes Antiques, a hot chocolate bar at Socials Cafe and Christmas carols by Alma Schrader Elementary School students.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at Vasterling Suites courtyard, there will be children's activities next to the Old Town Cape Christmas tree along with photos with Santa. In the market parking lot at 35 S. Spanish St., horse-drawn carriage rides by Hileman Carriage Service will be available; the Grinch will be around for photo opportunities, and the Snowbird Street Band will play holiday tunes. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Old St. Vincent Church will host a Brass & Organ concert.

Participating businesses will be decorated and waiting with holiday merchandise, in-store deals and special events, according to the Facebook event page.