2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekend

The 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this year.
Runners can compete in the 26.2-mile full marathon, 13.1-mile half-marathon or a half-marathon relay. There will also be a 1-mile dog walk designed for those who may not be ready for the full or half marathons and want to participate in the event.
Muddy River Block Party will be at the finish line, which will coincide with opening day of the Cape Riverfront Market to be held Saturday in the casino parking lot instead of its usual location. According to Old Town Cape, all the farmers market vendors plan to show up for the first of the year. There will be local music, vendors and food trucks for spectators to enjoy while cheering on the runners.
The Muddy River Marathon started in 2021 and has since grown in support and participation. Through fundraising efforts, the marathon has raised $70,000 for local not-for-profit organizations, benefiting causes ranging from education and health to children and the environment, according to a news release. This year’s beneficiaries are Southeast Kids in Action, Discovery Playhouse, Graceful Opportunities and Aslinger Foundation.
“The Muddy River Marathon is more than just a race. It’s a unifying event that deepens and strengthens the roots of our community. It’s a challenge. Not to each other, but to ourselves. A challenge to work toward a goal that we’re not sure we’re able to accomplish, but choose to believe we can,” the event’s website states. “It’s the knowledge that each hardship you face and overcome will test the strength of your mind and body to press on.”
The full marathon begins at 6 a.m. and the half-marathon at 7:45 a.m.
Those interested in volunteering for the event or wanting to see the map of the course may visit the event website at www.muddy rivermarathon.com.
