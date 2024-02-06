2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekend

The 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this year.

Runners can compete in the 26.2-mile full marathon, 13.1-mile half-marathon or a half-marathon relay. There will also be a 1-mile dog walk designed for those who may not be ready for the full or half marathons and want to participate in the event.

Muddy River Block Party will be at the finish line, which will coincide with opening day of the Cape Riverfront Market to be held Saturday in the casino parking lot instead of its usual location. According to Old Town Cape, all the farmers market vendors plan to show up for the first of the year. There will be local music, vendors and food trucks for spectators to enjoy while cheering on the runners.