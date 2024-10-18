2023 Zalma High School valedictorian William Coomer

__William Coomer__
__Zalma High School__
__Parents:__ Anna and James Coomer.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri State University and become a real estate agent,
__High school activities:__ Basketball, FCCLA president, STUCO President, BETA and FBLA.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Graduation.
__Biggest role model:__ Coach Fernnetti.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Don’t take advantage of it. Goes by a lot quicker than you think.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Fast, boring, memories.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.