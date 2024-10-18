All sections
June 24, 2023

2023 Zalma High School valedictorian William Coomer

William Coomer
Zalma High School
Parents: Anna and James Coomer.
Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and become a real estate agent.
High school activities: Basketball, FCCLA president, STUCO President, BETA and FBLA.
Favorite high school experience: Graduation.
Biggest role model: Coach Fernnetti.
Advice to underclassmen: Don't take advantage of it. Goes by a lot quicker than you think.
Three words to describe high school: Fast, boring, memories.

William Coomer
William Coomer

__William Coomer__

__Zalma High School__

__Parents:__ Anna and James Coomer.

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri State University and become a real estate agent,

__High school activities:__ Basketball, FCCLA president, STUCO President, BETA and FBLA.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Graduation.

__Biggest role model:__ Coach Fernnetti.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Don’t take advantage of it. Goes by a lot quicker than you think.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fast, boring, memories.

