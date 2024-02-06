2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Brianna Pennington

__Brianna Pennington__
__Thomas W. Kelly High School__
__Parents:__ April Pennington and Richard Beppler.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina, to major in political science on the pre-law track.
__High school activities:__ BETA (president), Drama Club (president), FBLA, pep club and Student Council.
__Favorite high school experience:__ BETA convention.
__Biggest role model:__ Coach Rod.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved and don’t let high school pass you by. It will be over before you know it!
__Three words to describe high school:__ Unpredictable, brief, challenging.
