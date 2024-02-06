2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Angela Abate

__Angela Abate__
__Thomas W. Kelly High School__
__Parents:__ John Abate and Tina Abate.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Cape Career and Technology Center for LPN license.
__High school activities:__ Enrolled in Cape Career and Technology Center Senior year for CNA license.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Senior prom.
__Biggest role model:__ Mrs. DeRossest, practical nursing teacher.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Take the time in high school to explore your interests and passions — that will help you find the perfect career.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Growth, memories, impactful.
