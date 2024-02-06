All sections
NewsJune 17, 2023

2023 Thomas W. Kelly High School valedictorian Angela Abate

Angela Abate Thomas Kelly High School Parents: John Abate and Tina Abate. Post-graduation plans: Attend Cape Career and Technology Center for LPN license. High school activities: Enrolled in Cape Career and Technology Center Senior year for CNA license. Favorite high school experience: Senior prom. Biggest role model: Mrs. DeRossest, practical nursing teacher. Advice to underclassmen: Take the time in high school to explore your interests and passions — that will help you find the perfect career. Three words to describe high school: Growth, memories, impactful.

Angela Abate
Angela Abate

__Angela Abate__

__Thomas W. Kelly High School__

__Parents:__ John Abate and Tina Abate.

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Cape Career and Technology Center for LPN license.

__High school activities:__ Enrolled in Cape Career and Technology Center Senior year for CNA license.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Senior prom.

__Biggest role model:__ Mrs. DeRossest, practical nursing teacher.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Take the time in high school to explore your interests and passions — that will help you find the perfect career.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Growth, memories, impactful.

