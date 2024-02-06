All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 6, 2023

2023 St. Vincent High School valedictorian Gracie McKinney

Parents: Sherry McKinney and Jesse McKinney Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Murray State University and major in Cybersecurity and Network Management. High school activities: National Honor Society, Ladies Sodality, Marching Band, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, Students for Life, and Students Against Destructive Decisions Favorite high school experience: Building a bonfire with my whole class for homecoming week Biggest role model: My mom, Sherry. Advice to underclassmen: High school has its ups and downs, but it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so try to make the most of it. Three words to describe high school: Memories, bittersweet, tradition

Gracie McKinney
Gracie McKinney

__Gracie McKinney__

__St. Vincent High School__

__Parents:__ Sherry McKinney and Jesse McKinney

__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Murray State University and major in Cybersecurity and Network Management.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__High school activities:__ National Honor Society, Ladies Sodality, Marching Band, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, Students for Life, and Students Against Destructive Decisions

__Favorite high school experience:__ Building a bonfire with my whole class for homecoming week

__Biggest role model:__ My mom, Sherry.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ High school has its ups and downs, but it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so try to make the most of it.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Memories, bittersweet, tradition

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy