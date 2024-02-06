2023 St. Vincent High School valedictorian Gracie McKinney

Parents: Sherry McKinney and Jesse McKinney Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Murray State University and major in Cybersecurity and Network Management. High school activities: National Honor Society, Ladies Sodality, Marching Band, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, Students for Life, and Students Against Destructive Decisions Favorite high school experience: Building a bonfire with my whole class for homecoming week Biggest role model: My mom, Sherry. Advice to underclassmen: High school has its ups and downs, but it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so try to make the most of it. Three words to describe high school: Memories, bittersweet, tradition