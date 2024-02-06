2023 St. Vincent High School valedictorian Gracie McKinney

__Gracie McKinney__
__St. Vincent High School__
__Parents:__ Sherry McKinney and Jesse McKinney
__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Murray State University and major in Cybersecurity and Network Management.
__High school activities:__ National Honor Society, Ladies Sodality, Marching Band, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, Students for Life, and Students Against Destructive Decisions
__Favorite high school experience:__ Building a bonfire with my whole class for homecoming week
__Biggest role model:__ My mom, Sherry.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ High school has its ups and downs, but it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so try to make the most of it.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Memories, bittersweet, tradition
