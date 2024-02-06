All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 3, 2023

2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party to feature Maggie Rose

Scout Hall has announced the official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the event starting at 8 p.m. The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and special guest Jesse Charles Hammock...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Maggie Rose sings and plays the tambourine while she performs during the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival on Sept. 24 in Cape Girardeau. Rose will perform at the 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party next month at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Maggie Rose sings and plays the tambourine while she performs during the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival on Sept. 24 in Cape Girardeau. Rose will perform at the 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party next month at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden

Scout Hall has announced the official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the event starting at 8 p.m.

The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and special guest Jesse Charles Hammock.

According to the Scout Hall website, Rose is a Nashville, Tennessee-based singer/songwriter who has "dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock 'n' roll, soul, folk, funk and R&B".

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rose has also performed at iconic festivals, such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Americana Music Festival, Country Thunder, Newport Folk Fest and Peach Fest, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 100 times.

Along with being a musician, Rose does a podcast, "Salute The Songbird". In each episode, she engages in candid conversations with her female musical heroes, covering an array of topics with musical icons such as Heart's Nancy Wilson, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Martina McBride, Yola, Ashley McBryde and others.

The fifth annual Shipyard Festival will be the following weekend of Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23. The lineup of bands is posted on the Shipyard website.

Tickets for the Kickoff party go on sale Friday, Aug. 4. To buy tickets, go to www.thescouthall.com/events/maggie-rose-live-in-concert.

To buy Shipyard tickets go to www.shipyardfest.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy