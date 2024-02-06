2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party to feature Maggie Rose

Scout Hall has announced the official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the event starting at 8 p.m.

The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and special guest Jesse Charles Hammock.

According to the Scout Hall website, Rose is a Nashville, Tennessee-based singer/songwriter who has "dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock 'n' roll, soul, folk, funk and R&B".