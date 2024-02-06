2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party to feature Maggie Rose

Scout Hall has announced the official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party.
The event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the event starting at 8 p.m.
The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and special guest Jesse Charles Hammock.
According to the Scout Hall website, Rose is a Nashville, Tennessee-based singer/songwriter who has "dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock 'n' roll, soul, folk, funk and R&B".
Rose has also performed at iconic festivals, such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Americana Music Festival, Country Thunder, Newport Folk Fest and Peach Fest, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than 100 times.
Along with being a musician, Rose does a podcast, "Salute The Songbird". In each episode, she engages in candid conversations with her female musical heroes, covering an array of topics with musical icons such as Heart's Nancy Wilson, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Martina McBride, Yola, Ashley McBryde and others.
The fifth annual Shipyard Festival will be the following weekend of Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22 and 23. The lineup of bands is posted on the Shipyard website.
Tickets for the Kickoff party go on sale Friday, Aug. 4. To buy tickets, go to www.thescouthall.com/events/maggie-rose-live-in-concert.
To buy Shipyard tickets go to www.shipyardfest.com.
