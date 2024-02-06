2023 Scott County Central valedictorian Kierstin Banks

__KIERSTIN BANKS__
__Scott Coutny Central High School__
__Parents:__ Roger and Tashika Banks.
__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Harris Stowe University and pursue a Business Degree. I want to change and touch lives.
__High school activities:__ President of my class, BETA, and National Honor Society; vice president of Student Council, FCCLA, History Club and Art Club; member of Robotics Club and FBLA; captain of basketball and track team and member of the softball team.
__Favorite high school experience:__ There are so many that I could never choose. However, hearing Dad cheer me on in the crowds at my basketball games will always be my favorite.
__Biggest role model:__ Dad. He taught me how to be independent, honest and to be brave. He taught me what loyalty is, and he is the sweetest, most kind-hearted person I know.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Don’t over think, just do. Put yourself out there, try the sport, join the club, make new friends. I never regretted the opportunities I took — just the ones I missed out on.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Long, worth it, unforgettable.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.