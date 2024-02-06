All sections
June 10, 2023
2023 Scott County Central valedictorian Kierstin Banks
KIERSTIN BANKS Scott Coutny Central High School Parents: Roger and Tashika Banks. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Harris Stowe University and pursue a Business Degree. I want to change and touch lives. High school activities: President of my class, BETA, and National Honor Society; vice president of Student Council, FCCLA, History Club and Art Club; member of Robotics Club and FBLA; captain of basketball and track team and member of the softball team. Favorite high school experience: There are so many that I could never choose. However, hearing Dad cheer me on in the crowds at my basketball games will always be my favorite. Biggest role model: Dad. He taught me how to be independent, honest and to be brave. He taught me what loyalty is, and he is the sweetest, most kind-hearted person I know. Advice to underclassmen: Don’t over think, just do. Put yourself out there, try the sport, join the club, make new friends. I never regretted the opportunities I took — just the ones I missed out on. Three words to describe high school: Long, worth it, unforgettable.
