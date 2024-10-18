2023 Scott City High School valedictorian Ruth Cobb

__High school activities:__ A+ School Tutoring Scholarship, four years; Drama Club, four years; National Honor Society, three years; Science Club, two years (vice president for one year); speech and debate, two years; and Future Business Leaders of America, one year.

__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite memory was playing the senior games with all my friends.

__Biggest role model:__ My biggest role model has always been my mom. She has accomplished so many things throughout her lifetime, and she is a constant inspiration.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Enjoy it while you can and don’t wish it away.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Went too fast.