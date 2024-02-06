All sections
NewsJune 17, 2023

2023 Perryville High School valedicctorian Megan Kluender

Megan Kluender Perryville High School Parents: Jason and Dana Kluender. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study music education. High school activities: Marching band for four years (played flute, saxophone and marching snare drum), Chamber Choir and Silver Dagger Players (Drama Club). Favorite high school experience: Junior and senior year, band camp. It is 2 weeks out of the year when I can let loose and have a good time with my friends. Biggest role model: My parents and the teachers in the music department at Perryville High School. Advice to underclassmen: Turn in your work — nine times out of 10, you can do good in a class if you just turn in your work. Three words to describe high school: Memorable, individualized, significant.

Megan Kluender
Megan Kluender

__Megan Kluender__

__Perryville High School__

__Parents:__ Jason and Dana Kluender.

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study music education.

__High school activities:__ Marching band for four years (played flute, saxophone and marching snare drum), Chamber Choir and Silver Dagger Players (Drama Club).

__Favorite high school experience:__ Junior and senior year, band camp. It is 2 weeks out of the year when I can let loose and have a good time with my friends.

__Biggest role model:__ My parents and the teachers in the music department at Perryville High School.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Turn in your work — nine times out of 10, you can do good in a class if you just turn in your work.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Memorable, individualized, significant.

Local News
