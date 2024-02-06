2023 Perryville High School valedicctorian Megan Kluender

__Megan Kluender__
__Perryville High School__
__Parents:__ Jason and Dana Kluender.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study music education.
__High school activities:__ Marching band for four years (played flute, saxophone and marching snare drum), Chamber Choir and Silver Dagger Players (Drama Club).
__Favorite high school experience:__ Junior and senior year, band camp. It is 2 weeks out of the year when I can let loose and have a good time with my friends.
__Biggest role model:__ My parents and the teachers in the music department at Perryville High School.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Turn in your work — nine times out of 10, you can do good in a class if you just turn in your work.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Memorable, individualized, significant.
