2023 Oak ridge High School valedictorian Erin Urhahn

__High school activities:__ Student Council president, National Honor Society president, class president, member of Future Teachers of America and Future Business Leaders of America vice president, cheerleading captain, cross country runner and volleyball player.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Learning to swing dance, then performing it at my high school homecoming and prom.

__Biggest role model:__ Mia Pohlman. Not only is she an amazing woman, she is also an excellent writer who has taken me under her wing.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ You only get to do high school once so make it count

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, challenging, worthwhile.