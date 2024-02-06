2023 Meadow Heights High School valedictorian Isabella Foltz

All sections
NewsJune 17, 2023

Isabella Foltz
Meadow Heights High School

__Parents:__ James and Traci Foltz.

__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan on attending University of Missouri-Columbia in the fall. My intended major is animal science. I hope to finish my undergraduate and then apply for the university’s veterinary program. I hope to become a large animal veterinarian and eventually open my own practice.

__High school activities:__ I have been a part of our school publications for three years and am one of the editors. I have been a member of our Beta club for four years, and I have served as secretary and vice president. I have been a member of Student Council for four years, and I have served as secretary and president. I have been a part of FCCLA for four years, and I have served as reporter and vice president. I have been involved in FFA for four years, and I have served as secretary for two years and president for one year. I have been a member of Smokebusters for four years. I also helped reform our school pep club this year. I was a cheerleader for one year. I played the alto saxophone in our high school band for two years, and I played the tenor saxophone for one year. I have been very active in all of the clubs and activities that I participate in. I have competed in multiple events, such as speaking events and showing steers in the fair for FFA. I have participated in academic competitions for Beta and went on to go to nationals.

__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite high school experience was when the senior class planned a senior sunrise where we got up super early to go buy doughnuts at Hoeckele’s, and then we all drove to the school parking lot and watched the sunrise together. We brought chalk and drew on the concrete. It was a lot of fun.

__Biggest role model:__ My biggest role models are my parents. I admire each of them for carving out their own paths and finding careers that they love. I appreciate everything that they have done for me as well as all of my other siblings.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ My advice to underclassmen is to make the most of high school because you only have four years, and then it’s over. Join anything that you think will be fun. Just enjoy this time while it lasts. Also take all of the dual-credit classes that you can while you’re in high school.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Exciting, tiring and motivating

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

