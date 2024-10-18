2023 Leopold High School valedictorian Kinslee VanderMierden

__Kinslee VanderMierden__
__Leopold High School__
__Parents:__ Lee and Jamie VanderMierden.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Ole Miss and get a bachelor’s degree in biology and then go to optometry school.
__High school activities:__ Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club, cross country and cheerleading.
__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite high school experience would probably be this year’s homecoming dance. It was one that I’ll never forget.
__Biggest role model:__ My biggest role model is my older sister, Patience, because she is always there for me and gives me advice on things I need.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ My advice to underclassmen would be don’t dwell on the little things in life. Focus on the things that really matter.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, short, experiences.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.