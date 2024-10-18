2023 Jackson High School valedictorian Bailey O'Neal

__Bailey O’Neal__
__Jackson High School__
__Parents:__ Mark and Joey O’Neal.
__Post-Graduation plans:__ Attending the University of Alabama, majoring in biology on the pre-med track.
__High school activities:__ Speech and drama, French Club, National Honor Society, National Honor Society and tennis team,
__Favorite high school experience:__ Going to Springfield, Missouri, for speech and drama state competition.
__Biggest role model:__ My mom, because when I grow up I want to always be right like she is.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Everything will be all right. You have time.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Short, whirlwind, adventure.
