NewsJune 24, 2023

2023 Jackson High School valedictorian Bailey O'Neal

Bailey O'Neal Jackson Parents: Mark and Joey O'Neal. Post-Graduation plans: Attending the University of Alabama, majoring in biology on the pre-med track. High school activities: Speech and drama, French Club, National Honor Society, National Honor Society and tennis team, Favorite high school experience: Going to Springfield, Missouri, for speech and drama state competition. Biggest role model: My mom, because when I grow up I want to always be right like she is. Advice to underclassmen: Everything will be all right. You have time. Three words to describe high school: Short, whirlwind, adventure.

Bailey O'Neal
Bailey O'Neal

__Bailey O’Neal__

__Jackson High School__

__Parents:__ Mark and Joey O’Neal.

__Post-Graduation plans:__ Attending the University of Alabama, majoring in biology on the pre-med track.

__High school activities:__ Speech and drama, French Club, National Honor Society, National Honor Society and tennis team,

__Favorite high school experience:__ Going to Springfield, Missouri, for speech and drama state competition.

__Biggest role model:__ My mom, because when I grow up I want to always be right like she is.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Everything will be all right. You have time.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Short, whirlwind, adventure.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

