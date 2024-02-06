2023 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Neelam Patel

__High school activities:__ Senior editor of the yearbook committee, Varsity girls soccer captain since sophomore year, manager of the boys soccer team since sophomore year, math and English tutor, member of Student Council all four years of high school, president of Student Council senior year, member of National Honor Society since sophomore year and Student Council treasurer junior year.

__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite high school experience is winning soccer conference my senior year, then getting third place in our state tournament.

__Biggest role model:__ My older sister, Mina Yu.

Advice to underclassmen: Never give up on yourself and always trust in God; He’s the only One you can always depend on.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fast, formative and finite.