June 10, 2023
2023 Delta High School valedictorian Carter Scherer
CARTER SCHERER Delta High School Parents: Meredith and Kenneth Scherer Post-graduation plans: Attend the University of Missouri. High school activities: Basketball, baseball and track and field. Favorite high school experience: Hanging out with my friends. Biggest role model: Dad. Advice to underclassmen: Show up everyday. Three words to describe high school: Highs and lows.
Carter Scherer
Carter Scherer

__CARTER SCHERER__

__Delta High School__

__Parents:__ Meredith and Kenneth Scherer

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend the University of Missouri.

__High school activities:__ Basketball, baseball and track and field.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Hanging out with my friends.

__Biggest role model:__ Dad.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Show up everyday.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Highs and lows.

