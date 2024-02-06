2023 Delta High School valedictorian Carter Scherer

__CARTER SCHERER__
__Delta High School__
__Parents:__ Meredith and Kenneth Scherer
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend the University of Missouri.
__High school activities:__ Basketball, baseball and track and field.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Hanging out with my friends.
__Biggest role model:__ Dad.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Show up everyday.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Highs and lows.
