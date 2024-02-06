2023 Chaffee High School valedictorian Rayney Held

__RAYNEY HELD__
__Chaffee High School__
__Parents:__ Wayne and Mika Held.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend University of Missouri-Kansas City’s six-year BA/MD Direct Medical Entry Program to become a physician.
High school activities: Basketball, track and field, cross country, softball, weightlifting, Student Council, FBLA, FCA, Beta Club, Industrial Technology Club, Pep Club, Varsity Club, Robotics, band, Missouri A+ Schools Program and class president.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning the first Mistletoe Classic Basketball Tournament in 2023. We were down late in the game, but managed to make a comeback and win against top-seeded Campbell.
__Biggest role model:__ My parents, because I have seen them work hard their entire lives so my siblings and I can have comfortable ones.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Don’t undervalue yourself. You are responsible for choosing your path, so choose a good one.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Valuable, busy, enjoyable
