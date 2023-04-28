2023 Cape Riverfront Market to open soon

The 2023 Cape Riverfront Market will open Saturday, May 6, at 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The market will take place each Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon through October 28.
In a news release, Tori Holmes, Cape Riverfront Market manager, stated there will be a variety of vendors selling hot breakfast and lunch foods, farm-fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts, "all of which are locally grown, homemade, and handmade."
"The Cape Riverfront Market is a Saturday morning tradition in downtown Cape," Holmes said. "We cannot wait to kick off the 2023 season and are very excited to see new products and faces as well as returning customer favorites."
The release also stated the continuation of monthly themed market days. The theme, starting May 6, will be "Derby Day". Vendors are encouraged to decorate their booths accordingly and the community is invited to participate in a Derby Day hat contest taking place at 11 a.m. at the market's welcome tent. Winners will be awarded prizes provided by The Corner Grocery Store and the Cape Riverfront Market.
Live music will also be part of the weekly market, and Cape Girardeau singer-songwriter Logan Chapman will be the first guest May 6.
For more information on market updates and the weekly vendor list, follow Cape Riverfront Market on Facebook and Instagram.
Those interested in volunteering or daily vending at the Cape Riverfront Market may reach out via email at caperiverfrontmarket@gmail.com.
