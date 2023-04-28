2023 Cape Riverfront Market to open soon

The 2023 Cape Riverfront Market will open Saturday, May 6, at 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The market will take place each Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon through October 28.

In a news release, Tori Holmes, Cape Riverfront Market manager, stated there will be a variety of vendors selling hot breakfast and lunch foods, farm-fresh produce, baked goods and arts and crafts, "all of which are locally grown, homemade, and handmade."

"The Cape Riverfront Market is a Saturday morning tradition in downtown Cape," Holmes said. "We cannot wait to kick off the 2023 season and are very excited to see new products and faces as well as returning customer favorites."