2023 Bell City High School valedictorian Madison Clark

__High school activities:__ I participated in FCCLA, FBLA, Pep Club, and Beta Club, where I served as reporter for FBLA and Beta. I was the manager of the volleyball team for all four years. And I was the captain of the Academic Team for two of my four years. I was the class Vice President for all four years.

__Favorite high school experience:__ My favorite high school experience would be our trips to Beta Convention. It provides us with so much time to bond with our friends and compete with other schools to be able to attend the National Convention.

__Biggest role model:__ My biggest role model would be my cousin, Jessica. As family, we already have a lot in common, but I think I tend to gravitate towards her the most out of everyone. I aspire to be like her.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ My advise to underclassmen would be to enjoy high school while you can. Those four years fly by and before you know it you are walking across the stage at graduation. Also, do not procrastinate.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Exciting, Memorable, and Fun