All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 11, 2022

2022 Zalma High School valedictorian Melena Cato

MELENA CATO Zalma Parents: Scott and Stephanie Cato Post-graduation plans: Attend Three Rivers College to start my elementary education degree. High school activities: FCCLA, FCA, volleyball, basketball, book, FBLA and cheerleading. Favorite high school experience: Senior trip. Biggest role model: My teachers. They showed me the relationships you can make with your students, which led me to choose my degree. Advice to underclassmen: Never take time for granted. It goes by faster than you would think. Three words to describe high school: Hard, fun and sometimes stressful.

Southeast Missourian
Melena Cato
Melena CatoMorris Boyd Photography

__MELENA CATO from Zalma High School__

__Parents:__ Scott and Stephanie Cato

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Three Rivers College to start my elementary education degree.

__High school activities:__ FCCLA, FCA, volleyball, basketball, book, FBLA and cheerleading.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

__Favorite high school experience:__ Senior trip.

__Biggest role model:__ My teachers. They showed me the relationships you can make with your students, which led me to choose my degree.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Never take time for granted. It goes by faster than you would think.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Hard, fun and sometimes stressful.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy