2022 Woodland High School valedictorian Addie Johnson

__Favorite high school experience:__ Making it to the state quarterfinal game during our basketball season my senior year. No one expected us to make it that far, and we made history for our school. We weren’t even supposed to win districts.

__Biggest role model:__ My dad. He has been a great Christian role model and has taught me the importance of staying true to your values. He has taught me so many things over the years that I will carry with me through life.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved and don’t wish time away. By getting involved, high school will be the best time of your life, and it is too short to dread.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, short and memorable.