NewsJune 18, 2022

2022 Woodland High School valedictorian Addie Johnson

Addie Johnson
Addie Johnson

__ADDIE JOHNSON from Woodland High School in Marble Hill, Missouri__

__Parents:__ Patrick and Emily Johnson

__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall of 2022. My major is still undecided.

__High school activities:__ I participated in volleyball and basketball, for which I was the captain. As for clubs, I was a member of FFA, FCCLA and Beta, and I was the Pep Club president.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Making it to the state quarterfinal game during our basketball season my senior year. No one expected us to make it that far, and we made history for our school. We weren’t even supposed to win districts.

__Biggest role model:__ My dad. He has been a great Christian role model and has taught me the importance of staying true to your values. He has taught me so many things over the years that I will carry with me through life.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved and don’t wish time away. By getting involved, high school will be the best time of your life, and it is too short to dread.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, short and memorable.

