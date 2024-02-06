All sections
NewsJune 11, 2022

2022 St. Vincent School valedictorian Addison Cates

Southeast Missourian
Addison Cates
Addison CatesMorris Boyd Photography

__ADDISON CATES from St. Vincent High School in Perryville, Missouri__

__Parents:__ Jason and Amy Cates

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attending Lindenwood University to obtain a degree in psychology. She will be playing soccer for the Lindenwood Lions women’s soccer team.

__High school activities:__ Cheer, basketball captain, soccer captain, National Honor Society president, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Ladies Sodality and newspaper.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning soccer conference my junior and senior years and being Class 3 soccer district champs my junior year.

__Biggest role model:__ My parents.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Make friends with everyone regardless of age. You never know when you’ll need a friend.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Rewarding, exciting and busy.

