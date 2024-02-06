2022 Scott County Central valedictorian Ezekial Johnson

__EZEKIEL JOHNSON from Scott County Central High School in Sikeston, Missouri__
__Parents:__ Brian and Crystal Johnson.
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri University for an engineering degree.
__High school activities:__ Basketball.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Enjoying PE with friends.
__Biggest role model:__ My dad. He is hard working and good at math, like me.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Work hard and pay attention in class.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Easy, Fun and memorable.
