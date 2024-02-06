2022 Scott City High School valedictorian Kacie Daigger

__Favorite high school experience:__ Every minute on the basketball court and figuring out how to overcome every hardship I was faced with.

__Biggest role model:__ My mom because she is the light in everyone’s world and always keeps pushing no matter what stands in her way.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Get involved in as much as possible and always stay true to yourself. Don’t let anyone change the person you are.

__Three words to describe high school:__ “Haters gonna hate.”