News
June 25, 2022

2022 Perryville High School valedictorian Dayton Strattman

DAYTON STRATTMAN High School Name: Perryville Parents: Chad and Kimberly Strattman. Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Mckendree University to study business administration. I will also be playing on their men's soccer team. High school activities: I was a member of NHS, Student Council and the soccer team. Favorite high school experience: Going to state for soccer this past fall. Biggest role model: Both of my parents, because they push me to be the best version of myself that I can be, not only on the field or in the classroom, but in life as well. Advice to underclassmen: Work hard, but also try to have fun along the way. You're only in high school once, and you'll better enjoy your experience by having a good mixture of both of those things. Three words to describe high school: Enjoyed every minute.

Dayton strattman
Dayton strattman

__DAYTON STRATTMAN of Perryville, Missouri__

__Parents:__ Chad and Kimberly Strattman.

__Post-graduation plans:__ I will be attending Mckendree University to study business administration. I will also be playing on their men’s soccer team.

__High school activities:__ I was a member of NHS, Student Council and the soccer team.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Going to state for soccer this past fall.

__Biggest role model:__ Both of my parents, because they push me to be the best version of myself that I can be, not only on the field or in the classroom, but in life as well.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Work hard, but also try to have fun along the way. You’re only in high school once, and you’ll better enjoy your experience by having a good mixture of both of those things.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Enjoyed every minute.

