2022 Perryville High School valedictorian Dayton Strattman

__Favorite high school experience:__ Going to state for soccer this past fall.

__Biggest role model:__ Both of my parents, because they push me to be the best version of myself that I can be, not only on the field or in the classroom, but in life as well.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Work hard, but also try to have fun along the way. You’re only in high school once, and you’ll better enjoy your experience by having a good mixture of both of those things.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Enjoyed every minute.