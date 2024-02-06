2022 Perryville High School valedictorian Dayton Strattman

__DAYTON STRATTMAN of Perryville, Missouri__
__Parents:__ Chad and Kimberly Strattman.
__Post-graduation plans:__ I will be attending Mckendree University to study business administration. I will also be playing on their men’s soccer team.
__High school activities:__ I was a member of NHS, Student Council and the soccer team.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Going to state for soccer this past fall.
__Biggest role model:__ Both of my parents, because they push me to be the best version of myself that I can be, not only on the field or in the classroom, but in life as well.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Work hard, but also try to have fun along the way. You’re only in high school once, and you’ll better enjoy your experience by having a good mixture of both of those things.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Enjoyed every minute.
