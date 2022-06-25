All sections
NewsJune 25, 2022

2022 Oran High School valedictorian Lydia Tankersley

Lydia Tankersley
Lydia Tankersley

__LYDIA TANKERSLEY of Oran, Missouri__

__Parents:__ Randy and Trina Tankersley

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in elementary education.

__High school activities:__ Girls basketball, softball, Senior Beta, FCCLA, Student Council and FCA.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Playing sports with my friends.

__Biggest role model:__ My Grandma.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Enjoy your high school while you can; never take a moment for granted because before you know it it’s all over.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, friends and educational.

