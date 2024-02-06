2022 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Jiliyan Hobeck

__Favorite high school experience:__ Watching our boys’ cross country team win the first state championship in Oak Ridge history.

__Biggest role model:__ There are so many people who have been role models in my life, but the biggest one has probably been my mom.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Take life day by day. Don’t overthink and stress about things you have zero control over. If it won’t matter in the next five years, it’s not going to matter in the next five minutes.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Eye-opening, fun and challenging.