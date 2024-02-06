All sections
NewsJune 11, 2022

2022 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Jiliyan Hobeck

Southeast Missourian
Jiliyan Hobeck
Jiliyan HobeckMorris Boyd Photography

__JILIYAN HOBECK from Oak Ridge High School__

__Parents:__ Eric and Holly Hobeck

__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan on attending College of the Ozarks and majoring in business administration.

__High school activities:__ Volleyball, cross country, STUCO, NHS, FBLA, FCCLA, Pep Club and yearbook.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Watching our boys’ cross country team win the first state championship in Oak Ridge history.

__Biggest role model:__ There are so many people who have been role models in my life, but the biggest one has probably been my mom.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Take life day by day. Don’t overthink and stress about things you have zero control over. If it won’t matter in the next five years, it’s not going to matter in the next five minutes.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Eye-opening, fun and challenging.

