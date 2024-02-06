2022 Notre Dame Regional High School valedictorian Vincent Klueppel

__VINCENT KLUEPPEL of Cape girardeau__
__Parents:__ John and Marilyn Klueppel
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend the University of Alabama and study engineering.
__High school activities:__ Swim team, FBLA, historian of National Honor Society, [resident of French Club, Student Ambassadors, treasurer of Ag Club, Blue Crew, Peer Helpers, Athletes Give Back, Pro-Life Club, Varsity Christian Service Letter and Science Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Storming the court after winning the district championship my sophomore year.
__Biggest role model:__ My father.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ High school goes by faster than you think, so enjoy every moment.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Fun, busy and fast.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.