2022 Meadow Heights High School valedictorian Rebeka Myers

__REBEKAH MYERS of Patton, Missouri__
__Parents: Scott and Sandy Myers.__
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Southeast Missouri University to earn a bachelor’s degree in music education.
__High school activities:__ Volleyball, Beta, Stuco, FCCLA, Smokebusters and band.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning volleyball district during junior year.
__Biggest role model:__ My siblings.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ High school will be over before you know it, so always give it your all.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Crazy, intense and stressful.
