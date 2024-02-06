2022 Leopold High School valedictorian Taylor Broshuis

__Favorite high school experience:__ Spending a week in Branson, Missouri, and St. Louis for our senior trip.

__Biggest role model:__ My Aunt Debbie. Her faith in God is inspiring. She has an individualized love for every person and makes everyone feel welcomed.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Take time to appreciate every moment. Your high school years will fly by.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Rollercoaster, formative and challenging.