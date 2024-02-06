All sections
June 11, 2022

2022 Leopold High School valedictorian Taylor Broshuis



Southeast Missourian
Taylor Broshuis
Taylor BroshuisMorris Boyd Photography

__TAYLOR BROSHUIS from Leopold High School__

__Parents:__ Karen and Bradley Broshuis

__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend University of Kentucky and major in nursing.

__High school activities:__ Volleyball, softball, robotics and BETA.

__Favorite high school experience:__ Spending a week in Branson, Missouri, and St. Louis for our senior trip.

__Biggest role model:__ My Aunt Debbie. Her faith in God is inspiring. She has an individualized love for every person and makes everyone feel welcomed.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Take time to appreciate every moment. Your high school years will fly by.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Rollercoaster, formative and challenging.

