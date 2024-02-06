2022 Kelly High School valedictorian Bryce Phelps

__BRYCE PHELPS of Benton, Missouri__
__Parents Names:__ Brent Phelps and Deanna Phelps.
__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Culver-Stockton College on a baseball scholarship and major in business management.
__High school activities:__ Beta Member, Pep Club, FCCLA, FBLA, Student Council, National Honor Society, basketball, football and baseball.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning baseball sectionals in 2021.
__Biggest role model:__ My Grandma, because despite her disabilities she always has a smile on her face and puts others before herself.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Be good or be good at it.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Highs and lows.
