NewsJune 25, 2022

2022 Jackson High School valedictorian Delaney Pipkin

DELANEY PIPKIN of Jackson

__Parents:__ Joel and Richard Pipkin

__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for architectural engineering.

__High school activities:__ Junior Rotarian Club, varsity tennis, Future Business Leaders of America, Honor Band, National Honor Society and Spanish Club.

__Favorite high school experience:__ I enjoyed taking specialized classes and meeting new people every year.

__Biggest role model:__ My mom has been my biggest role model. She has been influential in teaching me to be a strong, hard-working individual and to always help others in my community.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Do not take everything so seriously and stress. It will all work itself out.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Developmental, gratifying and entertaining.

