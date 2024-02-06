2022 Jackson High School valedictorian Delaney Pipkin

DELANEY PIPKIN of Jackson
__Parents:__ Joel and Richard Pipkin
__Post-graduation plans:__ I plan to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for architectural engineering.
__High school activities:__ Junior Rotarian Club, varsity tennis, Future Business Leaders of America, Honor Band, National Honor Society and Spanish Club.
__Favorite high school experience:__ I enjoyed taking specialized classes and meeting new people every year.
__Biggest role model:__ My mom has been my biggest role model. She has been influential in teaching me to be a strong, hard-working individual and to always help others in my community.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Do not take everything so seriously and stress. It will all work itself out.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Developmental, gratifying and entertaining.
