2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Rachael Margrabe

__RACHAEL MARGRABE from Cape Girardeau__
__Parents:__ Christina and Matthew Margrabe
__Post-graduation plans:__ Attend Central Methodist University in pursuit of a BSN, while being a member of the volleyball team.
__High school activities:__ Volleyball, basketball, soccer, track and field, Student Council and National Honor Society.
__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning back-to-back state titles.
__Biggest role model:__ Aunt, coach, teacher and friend — Kristen Martin.
__Advice to underclassmen:__ Don’t be afraid to do the hard thing.
__Three words to describe high school:__ Life-changing, period.
