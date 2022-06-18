2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Rachael Margrabe

RACHAEL MARGRABE Eagle Ridge Parents: Christina and Matthew Margrabe Post-graduation plans: Attend Central Methodist University in pursuit of a BSN, while being a member of the volleyball team. High school activities: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, track and field, Student Council and National Honor Society. Favorite high school experience: Winning back-to-back state titles. Biggest role model: Aunt, coach, teacher and friend — Kristen Martin. Advice to underclassmen: Don’t be afraid to do the hard thing. Three words to describe high school: Life-changing, period.