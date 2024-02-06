2022 Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian Justice Green

__Favorite high school experience:__ Winning two soccer games in one day to secure first place in the conference tournament.

__Biggest role model:__ My father, for showing me how to be a man.

__Advice to underclassmen:__ Keep your head high and do not wish to graduate and go to college. That time will come sooner than you think. Enjoy high school before it is over.

__Three words to describe high school:__ Interesting, memorable and over.