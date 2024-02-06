All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 9, 2022

2022 Difference Makers honored

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Robbie Guard shakes hands with Grant Skelton, who was selected as one of B Magazine's 2022 Difference Makers ...

Megan Burke
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Robbie Guard shakes hands with Grant Skelton, who was selected as one of B Magazine's 2022 Difference Makers, at a recognition ceremony Thursday at the Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Read about the ceremony and see more photos in this Weekend's edition of the Southeast Missourian.
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Robbie Guard shakes hands with Grant Skelton, who was selected as one of B Magazine's 2022 Difference Makers, at a recognition ceremony Thursday at the Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Read about the ceremony and see more photos in this Weekend's edition of the Southeast Missourian.Megan Burke
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy